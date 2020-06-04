Looters Have Blown Up 50 Philadelphia ATMs with Dynamite Since Saturday – One Looter Blew Himself Up – Bombings Also Reported in Pittsburgh and Minneapolis (VIDEO)

Jacqui Heinrich reported tonight on FOX News there have now been 50 ATMs blown up by looters so far this week.

There have been 30 calls to police on attempted ATM bombings.

Federal investigators are looking at this as a coordinated effort to bomb ATMs for cash.

On Monday a 24-year-old looter blew himself up in an attempted ATM bombing.

There are now reports of looters blowing up ATMs in Pittsburgh and Minneapolis.