Coronavirus “Patient Zero” at CPAC Conference Identified – New Jersey OB-GYN Doctor and Close Ally of Ted Cruz
Dr. Alan Berger, an obstetrician/gynecologist and Sen. Ted Cruz
The American Conservative Union announced on Saturday March 7th, a week after the conference, that a 2020 attendee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The ACU sent out notices to attendees a week after the event.
Via Mike Cernovich.
Important Health Notification for CPAC 2020 participants and attendees. pic.twitter.com/NtahNO8st3— ACU (@ACUConservative) March 7, 2020
The infected attendee had contact with several prominent conservatives including Ted Cruz, Rep. Paul Gosar, Rep. Doug Collins, Rep. Matt Gaetz from Florida.
On Tuesday news broke about the identity of the CPAC patient – Dr. Alan Berger, Sr.
The Washington Examiner reported:
That person is 55-year-old Dr. Alan W. Berger Sr., a clinical instructor at the New York University Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, multiple sources told the Washington Examiner.Ian Walters, communications director for the American Conservative Union, which hosted the event, told the Washington Examiner that the patient, whom the group has not publicly identified, was asymptomatic while at the Conservative Political Action Conference, which ran from Feb. 26 to 29 in National Harbor, Maryland. However, after later exhibiting symptoms and testing positive for COVID-19, the patient reached out to officials at the ACU on March 7 to warn that he may have transmitted the disease to others at the gathering.With the news, concern quickly grew……Those who came into contact with Berger were Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, and Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida. All House members closed their offices, though Cruz’s remained open and operational.
