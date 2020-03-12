Coronavirus “Patient Zero” at CPAC Conference Identified – New Jersey OB-GYN Doctor and Close Ally of Ted Cruz



The American Conservative Union announced on Saturday March 7th, a week after the conference, that a 2020 attendee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The ACU sent out notices to attendees a week after the event.

The infected attendee had contact with several prominent conservatives including Ted Cruz, Rep. Paul Gosar, Rep. Doug Collins, Rep. Matt Gaetz from Florida.

On Tuesday news broke about the identity of the CPAC patient – Dr. Alan Berger, Sr.



